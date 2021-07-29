Sports physicals important to all-around health of student-athletes

The fall sports season is just around the corner and before your student hits the field or court, you need to have them sit down with their doctor first. Sports physicals are required for junior high and high school athletes and provide students the chance to meet one on one with their doctor or nurse practitioner to discuss their overall health. That would include, any previous injuries or concussions that could create problems during the sports season.
“We also do a compressive exam, listen to their heart and lungs, which is very important to make sure they don’t have any cardiac conditions going on, also do a generalized physical exam,” says Dr. Jason Hageman from Mercy Health. “The last part really consists of looking at their growth and looking at their health maintenance stuff. So do they need vaccines, is there anything we can do to prevent or decrease the risk of injury or other health issues that are pertinent to their age?”
Hageman also says it is important to have a good relationship with your primary care provider, in case injury or illness develops during the sports season.