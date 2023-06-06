Spots still available for Lima's Summer Playground Program

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - There is a lot of fun in the sun planned this summer, as an annual Lima program keeps kids active while they are on break.
Lima's Summer Playground Program started another season this week. The program is for kids 6 to 12 years old and runs weekdays through the month of July. Besides a lot of activities in Faurot, Lincoln, and Robb Parks throughout the week, the kids take field trips to go bowling, skating, and swimming. Plus this summer, they will have a visit from some animals from Columbus Zoo. So, we asked the kids, what is their favorite part of the playground program.
"I like the program because I get to play with friends and get to meet new people," says Jaleal Bridges. "I also like to play football with my friends over here."
"I just like how fun it is and l like being outdoors a lot," adds Zoey Rader. "I like running around."
"I really hope that they get to meet new kids and being active and want to come back for next year," says Lauren Huysman, Faurot Park Playground Leader.
While the Faurot Park site is full, there is still space available at both the Lincoln and Robb Park locations. For more information, you can call the Lima Parks Department at (419) 221-5195.