Spring Activity Packets for ages 17 and under from Activate Allen County

Activate Allen County is wanting to get everyone up and moving after a long winter.
They will be distributing Spring Family Activity Packets to help kick off your healthy season. Anyone 17 years and younger is eligible to get the packets. SAFY and the West Ohio Food Bank will also be on hand with food distribution. The event is to get families moving together with fun activities.
Activate Allen County’s Josh Unterbrink explains, “We know that families have been trapped inside. We’ve had a long winter, a long year and it’s just time to get outside, get active and get healthy.”
The curbside event will be Friday, April 9th from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. or while supplies last at the SAFY drop-in center at 658 West Market Street.