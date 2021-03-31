Spring Clean Up Days include Easter fun on Saturday

Lima Neighborhoods in Partnership is gearing up for some spring cleaning.
LACNIP and several neighborhood associations are hosting the cleanups the first three Saturdays in April and are asking for your help in cleaning up the city. Organizers say you are the only cure for litter. Trash bags and gloves will be provided. It kicks off this Saturday at Doctor Martin Luther King Park as they are combining the cleanup with some Easter fun.
Onedia Cobb, President of the Dr. Martin Luther King Neighborhood Association adds, “We would take the children out into the areas and pick-up trash and while we’re picking up the trash there will be eggs planted. So that will give them the incentive hopefully we can get them to work.”
The cleanups are leading up to the 27th annual Ottawa River cleanup on Saturday, April 24th. With several years of bad weather and then COVID they are hoping to get 500 volunteers to do a thorough cleanup along the river. Things have changed a little because of COVID.
LACNIP President Jessie Roark explains, “So we are asking individuals and groups and teens, however, if you’re coming out to go to lacnip.org/registration and register. That allows us to get your packet together. So, when you come in, we can just hand it to you and off you go to your assignment.”
This year you will drive through the city garage on South Collett Street for the Ottawa River Cleanup registration. The event this Saturday at MLK Park begins with registration at 10 a.m. You can find out more on the LACNIP Facebook page.