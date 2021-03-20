Spring Sparrow Hike allows residents to see the start of the spring season

A special hike showed residents that spring has officially arrived.
The Quarry Farm Nature Preserve & Conservation Farm conducted a Spring Sparrow Hike Saturday morning. The hike was designed for residents to see the start of spring in motion in Pandora, Ohio.
March 20th is not only the official start of spring but also World Sparrow Day. Those who attended the hike were on the lookout for how many different species of sparrows they can spot, and submitted their findings on eBird, one of the world's largest biodiversity-related science projects.
Residents who are interested in future events held by the Quarry Farm are asked to visit thequarryfarm.org or visit their Facebook page.