Springing ahead taking the spring out of your step? You are not alone

Medical experts say when we lose an hour of sleep because we sprung ahead to Daylight Saving Time, it could throw our internal clock out of sync. When sleep cycles are interrupted it could have a negative effect on rest and wellbeing and depending on your sleep habits it could take a little bit to get your body adjusted.
“For those people who already struggle with sleep, we definitely see a bigger impact with one hour of interruption,” says Dr. Robert Zukas, The Associate Program Director at Mercy Health St. Rita’s Family Medicine Residency. “For those people who have a pretty decent sleep schedule or are adhering to good sleep hygiene and general good health rules, generally doesn’t have that much of an impact.”
Plus, losing that hour could have a bigger impact on younger children who require more sleep than adults.
“A lot of times children who are in there 5 to 6 to 7 age range, they are going to need around 11 hours of sleep. That decreases more as they get through adolescents to the general eight hours that we accept as the healthy amount of sleep for adults,” adds Dr. Zukas. “So, making sure that school-age children are getting that amount of sleep that they truly need is no different now, it is just harder to achieve when the time jumps and changes.”
One thing good about Daylight Savings Time, there is more time to get outside in the sunlight to do some physical activity which could go a long way to help you sleep better at night.