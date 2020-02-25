Springview Manor invites the public to their Taste of Trilogy

One local senior living community wants you to come out and have a “taste” of what life could be like at their facility.

Springview Manor invites the public to their Taste of Trilogy

Springview Manor in Lima is hosting a “Taste of Trilogy” as their chefs whip up a variety of foods that they prepare for residents. This unique open house is open to the public to help in answering any questions you may have about senior living communities.

Springview Manor invites the public to their Taste of Trilogy

Community Service Representative Samantha Kerner encourages people to come out, “Key members of our staff will be there to answer your questions. Whether it’s for rehab, short term stays or long-term care and so forth. And it’s a way to check out our accommodations that we have at Springview Manor.”

The Taste of Trilogy will be Wednesday, March 25th from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at their facility on 883 West Spring Street.

 

Digital Content Manager

Hi. I'm the Digital Content Manager here at Your Hometown Stations, managing our website and social media content. Have a story idea or question for our news department? That's not me, but I can pass it along or you can email them at newsrelease@wlio.com.