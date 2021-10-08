St. Anthony of Padua faculty pucker up to kiss a pig

Students at St. Anthony of Padua got an exciting reward on Friday for doing well in their fundraiser. 

Six teachers, and the principal, all lined up to get a smooch from a baby pig. This was all thanks to students who sold 25 or more items in their last fundraiser.

The students cheered on their teachers as they gave the baby pig a kiss. Although principal Nancy Dukes was not chosen initially to kiss the pig, she also went in for a kiss after being coerced by the students. 

Dukes says, “They’re a very good group of kids, and they get excited, and they have generous, great hearts. They sincerely enjoy seeing their staff members have fun, their teachers, and it’s just a very great community here at the school.”

The students were able to raise over $5,000 in their fundraiser. 

