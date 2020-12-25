St. Charles puts on traditional Christmas Mass with a different meaning

Some things stay constant in the world during the COVID-19 Pandemic. And families at St. Charles kept their traditions alive with a morning Christmas Mass.
Over the last two days, one of the church leaders estimates St. Charles has seen roughly 35 to 40 percent of their usual crowds at mass. Something to be expected during the pandemic, but services have also been streamed online. Father Kent Kaufman's message Friday was that Christmas is about hope. The world has experienced grief and loss this year but reminds people to have hope. He adds this Christmas means something more to him than before.
"It's something that we've been waiting and waiting for a way out of Coronavirus," said Father Kent Kaufman. "I was thinking for those who lived on this Earth before the birth of Christ, they too were waiting for that savior. And so, yes, I think it has meant something quite a bit different."
St. Charles will continue Sunday with their usual mass.