St. Gerard blesses new preschool through fourth grade addition

The Saint Gerard School finally got to bless the new addition to their school. The eight-classroom addition was used during the last school year, but because of the pandemic people could not see it. After blessing each of the preschool through fourth-grade classrooms, the public, parents, and students got to check out the new building which will help St. Gerard students be under one roof and continue the school’s growth. The $1.4 million addition was constructed thanks to donations from the church and its parishioners.
“I think that it says that we have people who believe in what we are doing here,” says Principal Natalie Schoonover. “They believe in the mission of the Catholic School which is to educate these kids in Jesus Christ with academics. So it says a lot that we have this wonderful parish who is able to help us out.”
The open house also gave the students a chance to check out their new classrooms, before they start school on Monday (08/23/2021).