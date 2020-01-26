St. Gerard's Parish host community meal

Dozens of people came from across the Lima-area came out to the St. Gerard's Parish for a community meal. On Sunday afternoon they enjoyed mash potatoes, chicken and noodles and a variety of deserts.
People also socialized with church members and even new friends. This event is all made possible by the church and its volunteers. They believe it’s so important to give back because of the impact it has on those in need.
“So many people are out there who don’t have a good meal and what our people here do, is put out an excellent meal,” said Tom Williams, a community meal volunteer.
The next community meal will be held in April.