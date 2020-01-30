St. Gerard is celebrating Catholic Schools Week with a little friendly competition.
Every year during catholic schools week, the 8th grade faces off against the teachers in a volleyball match. The rest of the students get involved by cheering and jeering, and it creates unity among students, teachers, and other faculty members of the school. This year's theme is "Catholic Schools: Learn. Serve. Lead. Succeed". St. Gerard is very thankful to be part of the Catholic community in the city of Lima, but they also represent the Catholic community all around the world.
"I think that it's a nice way for the kids and the teachers to interact in a different light than being in the classroom. It shows relationship building and the connections we make with them. You'll be able to hear and see them cheering for each other, getting rowdy, and just having a great time," said Natalie Schoonover Principal at St. Gerard Catholic School.
St. Gerard will conclude Catholic Schools Week with an all-school mass on Friday with all four Lima Catholic Schools.