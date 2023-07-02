St. Henry's Firecracker Cruise-In raises money for Community Picnic and cancer patients

ST. HENRY, OH (WLIO) - A small town came together to enjoy the best cars around and support a good cause.
The annual Firecracker Cruise-In Car Show took over downtown St. Henry Sunday afternoon. Awards were given out early to beat the rain, but the community picnic held alongside the car show still had go-kart races, bouncy houses, and more entertainment for the whole family.
Part of the proceeds from the show help keep the fun packed day going each year and the rest is donated to the American Cancer Society of Mercer County to provide financial assistance to local cancer patients.
"We've all known somebody that's been affected by cancer in their own way and I think it's just good to support them in any financial way we can. I think it's neat, you know, we all come together, we're a small town, everybody knows each other, so it's neat to see us all support one another and kind of each other's organizations," said the car show's president, Ben Miller.
Despite the chance of thunderstorms, around 70 cars participated this year.