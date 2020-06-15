St. Joe mini Festival to be held this year

With a holiday approaching, many festivals are having to reevaluate their annual plans. Some are cancelling entirely, but some, like the St. Joe Festival in Wapakoneta, are just scaling down.
Usually held at the Auglaize County Fairgrounds, the St. Joe “Mini” Festival will be in the Wapakoneta Knights of Columbus parking lot this year (614 N. Dixie Highway, Wapakoneta, OH). It will be food focused and carried out drive-thru style. Festival-goers are encouraged to stay in their vehicles to keep a distance and traffic flow.
As well, the annual Grand Sizzler Raffle will still be held. Instead, it will be on the Petersburg Parishes Facebook Page. As for the firework show, the festival has had it approved. It will be located at the fairgrounds (1001 Fairview Dr, Wapakoneta, OH), and participants are once again asked to stay in their vehicles.
Bob Kohlrieser, chairperson of the festival committee says, “We’re going to keep the tradition up. We’ve had the festival at the fairgrounds since 1958 and it’s always been on the fourth of July. So, it’s a little reduced in size but it’s going to be a wonderful event.”
The festival will be on Saturday, July 4th from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The fireworks show will then start at 10 p.m. The raffle will be live on Facebook from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and winners will be notified by phone. To purchase a raffle ticket, call the parish office at 419-738-2115.
Food vendors include:
- Poeppelman Concessions, Inc. serving lemonade, corn dogs, and french fries.
- St. Joe Pork Barn serving sausage sandwiches.
- Mike Kohlrieser Family & Crew serving sugar waffles.
- Sweet Caroline's serving chicken and rib dinners from 4:00 - 6:30 p.m. All dinners are pre-sale only and can be purchased by calling Pat Elsass at 419-738-7303 or the parish office. Any dinners not sold after 6:30 p.m. are subject to resale.