St. John’s in Lima welcomes an Easter crowd

Parishioners at St. John’s in Lima gathered on Sunday after not being able to hold in-person services last Easter.
Last year, St. John’s Church in Lima was mostly empty for their Easter celebration. Pictures of the parishioners sat in the pews as Father David Ross streamed the service in the historic church. This year, real faces fill the pews ready to celebrate Easter.
Thomas Kresser, who attended the Easter service says, “It was very saddening, I couldn’t be with the Lord in Church that day, but I did watch it on T.V., and it’s so great to be out doing this, this Easter Sunday.”
People came dressed in their Sunday best for one of the biggest gatherings in St. John’s since the pandemic started. Though people are able to watch from their homes on the Livestream, most of them agreed it’s just not the same as coming to the church for an Easter celebration.
Chirs Immele, another parishioner at St. John’s says, “It’s just great being part of this community. It’s always been great being part of it, but to physically be here it just restored my faith.”
Jeff Steinke who also volunteers with the church continues, “It’s so much of a big thing to have a community. It was great to be able to sit at home with a cup of coffee in your PJs and watch mass, at least we had that, but it’s nothing like being able to see people, saying hi, and just a smile. Even with the mask on you can see a smile.”
The church continues to hold services while trying to keep their parishioners safe by blocking off pews for social distancing and asking everyone to wear masks.