St. Mary's city council passes joint use agreement

Monday night the St. Mary's City Council voted to pass a resolution to authorize a joint-use agreement with the city's board of education.
For St. Mary's schools to be eligible for any grants from the Ohio Capital Budget, it must enter a 15-year agreement for joint use with the city.
The grants would facilitate construction on the Roughrider Athletic Complex. It will also allow the community to use the complex.
"This agreement really just put into black and white what everybody has already known in town, which is that the Roughrider Athletic Complex is available to be used not only by the school but also by organizations within the city," says St. Mary's Law Director, Zach Ferrall.
He says there's a future plan to implement a pedestrian walkway over the highway, which would make it more accessible to the community.