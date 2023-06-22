St. Marys Area Community Band perform Sousa in free concert on June 23rd

ST. MARYS, OH (WLIO) - Local musicians are ready to show off their talents and a good march in a free concert in St. Marys Friday night. The love of playing music got the St. Marys Area Community Band together 10 years ago. The 65-member concert band is made up of performers from across West Central Ohio and their age ranges from still in high school to over 70 years old. The band is getting ready for their concert called a “Sousa Celebration”. Guest conductor Rod Miller impersonates John Phillip Sousa at different concerts around the country, and the Friday night show will bring back a time in St. Marys when the composer visited the city.
“Sousa’s band performed at the Grand Opera House in Downtown St. Marys in September of 1904 and we wanted to do an activity, sort of commemorating that since this is the 200th anniversary of St. Marys,” says Dane Newlove, Dir., St. Marys Area Community Band.
“A Sousa Celebration” is June 23rd at 7 pm. in the auditorium at St. Marys High School. There is no cost, but a free-will donation will be collected Friday night.