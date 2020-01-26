St. Marys Catholic Schools celebrates Catholic Schools week

Every year for Catholic Schools Week St. Marys Catholic School gets a chance to showcase its various programs and the work of its students.
This year kindergarten through fourth-grade students showcased their stem projects and the fifth through eighth-graders showed off their science projects.
Over the quarter students have created experiments to find out things like what laundry detergent works best and what happens to an egg when it sits in different liquids.
“It was a great experience especially for my first time and I thought it was a really good opportunity especially just to go out there and get your research done,” said Abby Ellerbrock, an eighth-grade student.
“They didn’t like tell you a certain project you had to do,” said Kaytlynn Schroeder, another eighth-grade student. “You could pick whatever interest you or whatever you thought would be more fun.”
In addition to the science projects, the school also highlighted its science technology, religion, engineering, arts, and math room. This is a place where students get the chance to explore different technology like virtual reality, 3-d printing and much more.
“It’s all hands out and we’ve got the access of having it all,” said Konner Mickens, an eighth-grade student.
“As we are growing here in our communities we are seeing more kids doing those trainings such at Millstream or Vantage Career Center or things like that and I really believe hands-on activities for these kids is really important.,” said Michelle Knippen, St. Marys Catholic School principal.
Students and their families will have the opportunity to enjoy even more activities for the remainder of Catholic Schools Week.