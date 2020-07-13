St. Marys City Council passes resolution to begin 6 phase construction of Spring Street

Monday evening, St. Marys City Council passed an emergency resolution that will begin the first phase of construction on a popular downtown street.
The project to renovate Spring Street will consist of six phases. It will completely replace everything on the street, including roads and sidewalks, between Wayne Street and Knoxville Avenue.
The project is expected to take 6 to 7 years to complete and will amount to $15 million. The city received a grant from WCP that will cover 50% of the project’s budget. The first phase between the railroad tracks and Knoxville Avenue will be the easiest but will cost $750,000.
The Director of Public Service and Safety for the city of St. Marys says, “It’s time to update the downtown. The street, the sidewalk, the landscaping, the traffic signals, street lights, and the rest of it. So, it’s just something that’s been in the works for many years, and like I said, it’s still going to take us 6 years to do it, and it’s very costly. We’re going through the process now to fund it, and that’s what part of the legislation was about tonight.”
Construction for phase one is expected to be complete by the end of the year.