St. Marys council bans race tracks in city

St. Marys City Council has voted to ban the use of a race track in city limits.
City Council has received noise and dust complaints about a homemade go-kart track being operated in the front yard of a Celina Road house around 2 years ago, and on Monday night the council voted unanimously to approve of an ordinance that would ban race tracks within city limits on its third reading. Punishment for a first offense would be up to a $1,000 fine, or up to 1000 hours of community service, with following offenses resulting in a fourth-degree misdemeanor. We got the mayor's thoughts on the ordinance they passed Monday evening.
Patrick McGowan, Mayor of St. Marys said, “It’s something that’s been long coming.”
He continues saying, “We needed to pass this and to move on. So it’s good for the city of St. Marys from the standpoint that if we let him have a go-kart track, what else can someone else put in their front yard?”
People in violation will receive a letter from the city in a few weeks.