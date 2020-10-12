A park in the City of St. Marys will be renamed in order to honor the city's history.
St. Marys City Council met on Monday and passed a resolution to rename High Street Shelter House to Mill Park.
The name is actually rooted in the city's history. The city's law director and city council members discovered old documents from what they believe are from the 20th century.
Photographs in those documents were taken at the High Street park, and back then, the park was named Mill Park.
"We thought why reinvent the wheel, why not rededicate it as Mill park?" said Patrick J. McGowan, the mayor of the City of St. Marys.
Currently, a renovation project is underway to reinvigorate the 160 year old park. Details such as new roofing, siding, and stone pavement are part of the project.
"Phase one of the project should be completed by December of this year," said McGowan.
Photos of Mill Park from the 20th century were shown during the City Council meeting, where Council members discussed the history of the park and its significant in St. Marys.
Council passed the resolution to rename the park with a full vote.
Also at the city council meeting, Mayor McGowan read a proclamation observing October as Rett Syndrome Awareness Month.
The mayor stated that he recently learned that a resident in St. Marys recently was diagnosed with Rett Syndrome, which led him to want to raise awareness on the genetic neurological disorder.
According to rettsyndrome.org, the disorder affects 1 in 10,000 girls and even fewer boys, and begins to appear in missed milestones or regression at 6-19 months.
Rett Syndrome can lead to severe impairments, affect ones ability to speak, walk, eat, and breathe easily.
"Research has found a potential cure for this... it's in clinicals right now," said Mayor McGowan. "We want to show in support of children."
The Mayor also stated that in their park systems signs are currently up that focuses on quality of life for children.