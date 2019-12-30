St. Marys expects some changes in 2020

News changes are coming to St. Marys in 2020. One of which will be the largest capital improvement project in the city's history.
One of those big changes is the new water treatment plant. The city broke ground for the project last year. It's being built between county road 66 and Koop Road. That's down the road from the old one. The estimated cost for this project is around 20 million dollars. The new project is 35 to 65 days behind, but it's expected to be finished by late May or June.
“We got about 2 million worth of work done in 2019 that we’re expecting to do in 2020, so things are going along really well without hardly haven’t had any real problems with building the plant,” said Pat McGowan, the St. Marys Mayor.
In addition to the water treatment plant the city has also welcomed a new law director. After 40 years of working with the city Kraig Noble is retiring. Zach Ferrall will be his new replacement.