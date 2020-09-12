St. Mary's Kiwanis Club hands out bicycle helmets to local youth

The St. Mary's Kiwanis Club handed out bicycle helmets to local youth on Saturday.
The giveaway was part of the 2020 Ohio Kiwanis Club First Family Project, which will give helmets to Ohio Children free of charge.
A major goal of the event was to bring awareness to the dangers of head trauma, and what can be done to prevent it.
"Head trauma here and also in the state of Ohio is on the increase. So we wanted to focus on what are the needs of the community," said Steve Dorsten, President of the Kiwanis Club of St. Mary's. "One of those needs is to prevent head injuries."
The bicycle helmets were handed off in front of St. Mary's Community Public Library.