St. Marys man arrested after 6 hour standoff

A St. Marys man was arrested after a six-hour standoff with law enforcement Wednesday night.
55-year-old Mark Springer is in the Auglaize County Jail awaiting charges following an incident at a Villa Nova residence. According to the Auglaize County Sheriff's Office, Springer was threatening family members with a gun and he allegedly fired a shot at one of his family members when they tried to leave the house, but the gunfire didn't hit them. Police were called in and Springer barricaded himself in the home. After six hours of talks he surrendered peacefully without further incident and the weapon was found in the home.
Media release from the Auglaize County Sheriff's Office 10/15/20: On October 14, 2020 at approximately 10:00p.m. the Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office was called to a Villa Nova residence just outside of St. Marys. A male residence had threatened other family members with a firearm, then discharged the firearm as family members were exiting the residence. The male barricaded himself inside the residence at this time.
Deputies from the Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office and St. Marys Police Department then started negotiations with the male inside the residence. Once it was realized negotiation were breaking down, the Auglaize County SRT and HNT Teams were summoned to the scene.
After an approximate six hour standoff, the male subject identified as Mark Springer, age 55 from St. Marys, OH surrendered peacefully and without any further incident. The initial investigation revealed and confirmed Mr. Springer did threaten family members with a firearm, did discharge the firearm inside the residence, and the firearm was located inside the residence.
Mr. Springer was subsequently transported to the Auglaize County Correctional Center and criminal charges are pending.
Agencies assisting the Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office were the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, Allen County Sheriff’s Office, St. Marys Police Department, and St. Marys Fire and EMS.