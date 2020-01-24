The St. Marys Police Department is investigating a breaking and entering that happened overnight Friday at the Villa Nova Carry Out. The two suspects were wearing masks and fled on foot with a large number of cartons of cigarettes.
If you have any information on either the break-in or the suspects seen in this picture, contact the St. Marys Police Department at 419-394-2325.
From the St. Marys Police Department's Facebook Page: The St. Marys Police Department is investigating a breaking and entering case that occurred during the overnight hours of January 24, 2020 at the Villa Nova Carry Out. We are looking for any information leading to the identification of the two suspects below. Suspects fled on foot with a large amount of cigarettes (cartons). If you have any information that would assist in this investigation please contact the SMPD at 419-394-2325. Thanks for all assistance!