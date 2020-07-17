St. Marys ready to go back to school

St. Marys prepares for the school year with the coronavirus pandemic still in our midst.
Last week, Auglaize County schools came together and released the Auglaize County Restart Plan. It contains guidelines that all six of the county schools will follow when they re-open doors this fall. On Thursday, St. Marys City Schools sent out the Rider Restart Plan, which established further guidelines the school will use this fall. Kids have the opportunity to opt-out of in-person classes and continue online if they do not yet feel comfortable going back to school in person. The superintendent is confident that the school will be ready to take on these new challenges.
"We feel pretty confident in following our plans that we can provide a good education and get kids back in school and get that part going again, and then again, those that don't feel safe or have health concerns, can also do the online option," said Bill Ruane, St. Marys City Schools Superintendent
Parents are asked to read the plan and complete the survey by Friday, July 24th.