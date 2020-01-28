St. Marys receives grant for proposed walking bridge

The St. Marys City Council passed legislation on Monday night to get a new bridge project underway.
The proposed bridge would start from just east of the Murotech Ohio building and span over US 33 to the middle and high school building. The project overall would cost around $3 million. Originally the city received $2 million in grants from the state, and just recently found out that they would be getting another million through a state safety grant.
St. Marys Mayor Pat McGowan says they were only expecting around $500,000 from that grant, so having more money from the state should make things easier for the city and its citizens with this project.
"This way we don’t have to go out and get a loan and burden our citizens with this, so the maximum that the city will have in this is $255,000, and it will be a safe way to get over - you won’t see kids walking cross that bridge on 66 in the morning and afternoon," said McGowan.
The project will go out for bid next year. Construction is expected to begin in the spring of 2022 and should be completed within 8 to 10 months.