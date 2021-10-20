St. Marys receives grant to build treatment train

The city of St. Marys has received a grant to start work on cleaning up the Miami and Erie Canal.
The $3.5 million grant is coming from the H2Ohio program and will go towards the construction of a 65-acre treatment train outside of town.
Water from the canal will run through the treatment train before heading into St. Marys. The idea is to naturally filter out nutrients and sediments from the water before it eventually ends up in Lake Erie. This project is just one part of a bigger plan to restore and clean the waterways that surround St. Marys.
"This is the beginning of really a multi-phase project - cleaning up the water is phase one, and that’s the most important phase, then we’re going to have to proceed to dredging the canal, and just doing other projects along here to make it truly the way it once was," said St. Marys mayor Pat McGowan.
Work on the treatment train is expected to start soon.