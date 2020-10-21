St. Marys Rotary hears more info on Council on Aging levy

The St. Marys Rotary Club heard more about a Council on Aging levy that is up for renewal this November.
Rick Scheer with the levy renewal committee spoke with the Rotary Club Wednesday afternoon. He says that if renewed, the 1 mil levy would generate over $800,000 for the council every year, and allow them to continue the services they provide for about 1,500 seniors in the county.
"We want to continue to service those are to come before us, we want to continue to service those that are sometimes making a decision between food, medicine, household goods, rent, things like that," Scheer said. "The council provides the opportunity for these people to have the things that they are in need of."
Scheer also talked about some of the services that the council has been able to continue through the pandemic.