St Marys Rotary holds Halloween Costume Parade

The St. Marys Rotary put on their annual Halloween Costume Parade Tuesday evening.
Last year, the St. Marys Rotary had to hold a drive-thru parade for the first time in over 50 years, but this year they were back out and going through Spring Street with local organizations throwing out candy to children in the community. They held a costume contest with different categories with the top 5 winners of each category receiving a cash prize. The Rotary also had the St. Marys All Brass Band perform in the parade. Rotarians were happy to have the kids back out and having fun celebrating Halloween.
Dr. Ellen Hunter, Past President of the St. Marys Rotary Club said, “This is one of the main reasons why we become Rotarians is to see kids having fun, so yes absolutely it’s a great time that the kids and their parents can show off their costumes and yeah it’s great.”
Candy bars were passed out to all participants of the parade following the conclusion of the route.