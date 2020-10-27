St. Marys Rotary hosts drive-thru Halloween Parade

Kids in St. Marys got to trick or treat this season, social distancing style Tuesday night.
St. Marys Rotary’s Halloween Parade, which has been put on for over 50 years, was cancelled due to COVID-19. To replace it, they teamed up with the St. Marys Area Resource Team (SMART) to hand out candy in the Skip Baughman football field parking lot. Kids were able to receive candy as they stopped by various stations in the parking lot and were able to get their picture taken at the end of the route. This event was for the kids and they hoped to provide a sense of normalcy during this time.
Tami Sanford, the Chair of the Rotary Halloween Event said, “It’s nice to be able to give them (kids) something during this time of the year because their lives have been changed quite a bit during this whole situation. So getting them back in school, and then being able to offer them something for Halloween just hopefully give them something to look forward to also.”
The St. Marys All-Brass Band was on hand to provide entertainment during the event.