St. Marys Rotary learning about foot and ankle health

The St. Marys Rotary heard from a new physician in town about foot and ankle health.
Christopher Stucke with the Grand Lake Foot and Ankle Center spoke to the Rotary Wednesday afternoon. He gave examples of what kinds of care his office provides for the community, and discussed some things that people can do to avoid injuries down the road - like stretching often and wearing good supportive gear.
"Getting into good supportive shoe gear, good orthotics inserts, can really prevent a lot of injuries," Stucke said. "I’d say around 50 to 75 percent of the things I see in the office could be prevented by doing those measures."
Stucke's office is part of the Grand Lake Health System in St. Marys and Celina.