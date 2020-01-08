St. Marys schools receives donation to pay off school lunch balances

St. Marys City Schools received a special donation to help out students.
An anonymous donor reached out to the school to see how he could help out, the donor is an alum of St. Marys and a former resident. Eventually, the donor decided on writing a check for just over $1,800 to pay off all of the overdue lunch accounts for grades K through 8, in memory of Ruth Craft. This donation, in turn, has inspired others to do good in different ways.
"He wanted to give back to the community and back to the school system, so he felt like doing this act of kindness, and since then people have been really inspired by this story and looking at different ways of paying it forward and different things that they can do, so it’s kind of snowballed even locally into some acts of kindness, which is pretty cool to see," said St. Marys City Schools Superintendent Bill Ruane.
The schools also have a program in place that helps students get a lunch every day, even if they're not able to afford it - but the St. Marys superintendent says this donation goes above and beyond for their students.