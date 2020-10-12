St. Marys Tailgate for Cancer is still on

Any other year, the Tailgate for Cancer in St. Marys looks little something like this. But of course, 2020 is not just any other year, and organizers have come up with a solution to hold their annual event despite the coronavirus.
The fundraiser will be held in Memorial Park on Saturday, October 17th, with vendors and entertainment lined up for the event. Over 90 mum plants have already been purchased in honor of someone who is fighting cancer, is a survivor, or in memory of a loved one. Those will be on display along with honor boards.
A virtual 5K and fun walk are also in the works. Organizers say that despite a pandemic, they wanted to be sure that they could keep up their efforts in helping those battling cancer.
"We are very, very passionate about the fight against cancer, our motto is 'Together We'll Win'," said Traci Lauth with St. Marys Tailgate for Cancer. "Especially in Auglaize and Mercer County, we see lots of cancer affecting different families, and just looking at the cost of gas cards, the nutrition that they need, all these events help provide for those families."
The Joint Township District Memorial Hospital has been partnering with the tailgate for cancer for the last few years, putting together the Community T-Shirt Day. They have continued that trend this year with around 33 businesses in the area participating.
Proceeds from these events have helped the hospital purchase new equipment and providing services for patients. They say it only makes sense to join in every year.
"We’re all about healthcare, we're about fighting the disease as well," said Linda Haines, executive director of the JTD Hospital Foundation. "[We wanted] to be a part of this initiative, and being able to wear the shirts for Community T-shirt Day. "We'll be doing that and supporting the event over the weekend."
For more information on the event, you can visit the Tailgate for Cancer website.