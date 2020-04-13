St. Marys teen makes masks for community during pandemic

It started as a simple idea, a way for 14-year-old Ava Knouse to aid her community amid a pandemic -
"A lot of my family members are nurses and in the medical field, and they were all a bit shaken up on this whole thing started because they were running really low on supplies," Ava said. "We saw videos on the Internet, my mom and me, read about people making their own homemade masks, so we called my grandma Sandy and we decided to research it and start making masks on own at home."
Now the mask making has become the effort of several people who have found themselves without a job because of COVID-19, working together to provide the masks for people who need them in St. Marys. "We just kind of got a bunch of friends together that had sewing machines, and who knew how to sew," Ava said.
As Ava's idea continued to grow and more people starting helping out, they needed more space. The owner of a local dog grooming business decided to lend a hand - and her building - to the operation.
"I got shut down because grooming is not essential, so I have this building and since we outgrew that little area, I offered the building and I said we might as well use it for something productive," said Shelly Fledderjohann, owner of Dogs R Us.
Community members have been putting in orders for masks, and the group has made around 1,200 to 1,300. They have orders for around 500 more as of now.
They are also making sure that the masks are as safe as possible before people pick them up: "We have a sterilization machine that I actually use for all of my grooming tools, so after we get an order done, we will put it in a bag and we stick it in the sterilization machine," Fledderjohann said. "We sterilize all the masks and they come out, and then we set them over here [on a table] and they come in, the names are on the bags, and they can pick them up, and off they go."
Ava says that she never imagined so many people coming together to help bring her idea to life, and has her own advice for those that may want to take up the helm and make their own masks.
"Have patience with yourself," Ava said. "I didn’t know how to sew before this, and they just showed me to sew my very own first mask all by myself last night."