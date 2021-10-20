St. Marys Theater project underway

Sitting in downtown St. Marys is a familiar marquee for the old St. Marys Theatre and Grand Opera House.
For years, the building had not been in use, but now, work is being done to not only restore the building, but add new features to make it an entertainment destination.
Auglaize County commissioner Doug Spencer spoke with the St. Marys Rotary to give them a look at the proposed plans to fix up and bring a few changes to the building. He says that a big push to bring the theater back to its former glory is an upcoming anniversary for the city of St. Marys.
"The doors of the theater cannot be shut as St. Marys celebrates the biggest birthday bash ever in 2023 for the bicentennial," Spencer said. "I called Rich Fowler a few other people, and that’s how the Friends of the St. Marys Theater and Grand Opera House was born."
With a budget of around $3 million, the project involves opening up the back part of the building to create an outdoor venue, renovating the upstairs ballroom, and much more.
Work has already been done on the roof of the theater, and the goal is to have the project completed by August of 2023 for the bicentennial celebration.
For more information about how you can make a donation to the project, log on to www.grandoperahouselive.com.