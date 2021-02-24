St. Marys to purchase land for housing, school development

The City of St. Marys is planning to purchase land outside of town for future development.
The city came to an agreement with a local family to buy about 147 acres of farm land from the Philip E. Doseck estate. That land is located north and south of Shipman Road and would be used for housing and future school development.
City officials say that this land is in the perfect location for them to grow over the next 50 years.
"To the north is really the only place that the city of St. Mary’s can grow, so we’re taking a look at that," said Mayor Pat McGowen. "We’ve been working in conjunction with the St. Marys Board of Education and also Bill Ruane the superintendent to potentially enter into an agreement and work together to getting some land, because they want to take a look at where they can grow their schools."
The cost of the land is around $2.4 million dollars. St. Marys council approved the purchase during their meeting last Monday.