St. Marys Water Plant running full steam ahead

The new St. Marys water plant is up and running smoothly.
The 20 million dollar water plant is the city's largest capital improvement project ever. To make this project happen, they installed a new water main to go into the city for redundancy. Back in 2016, Superintendent Jeff Thompson started working for the city and noticed they needed to change how they did their water treatment. He met with the mayor and other city council members to get the ball rolling for the new project.
"The superintendent, Stan Davis, purchased this ground with the intentions of eventually building the water plant here, and so we already had the ground here," explained Jeff Thompson, Superintendent of St. Marys. Water and Wastewater Departments. "The operations are a little bit different. Same technology, as far as lime softening. Of course, a lot more modernized."
The website for the plant launched on May 1st. Thompson hopes to hold an open house for people to check it out in the near future.