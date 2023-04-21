AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A St. Marys woman charged with aggravated arson has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.
43-year-old Jeanee Stammen entered a written plea this week. And the judge has ordered her to undergo a psychological evaluation next month in Dayton. The evaluation will look at her mental condition at the time of the offense. On April 5, 2023, a fire severely damaged a home on Windsor Drive in St. Marys. No one was hurt, but it did take fire crews a while to get the fire under control.