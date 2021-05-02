St. Matthew Lutheran Church Rises Against Hunger

One church in Lima spent their Saturday morning packing meals to help hunger around the world.
The St. Matthew Lutheran Church held their second Rise Against Hunger meal packing event on Saturday. They partnered with the global organization to help pack a total of 15,120 meals. The food will be sent to third-world countries that are struggling to find food sources, where it will be given to feed kids at school.
Bill Dellinger, the youth advisor at the church says, “It’s wonderful to see the youth get inspired. They know that they’re helping the world, people around the world. They’re reaching outside of Just Lima, Ohio but we can touch people's lives anywhere.”
It took the volunteers just a couple of hours to reach their goal, surpassing the first rise against hunger event they held.