St. Paul AME Church raises awareness of the 1921 Race Massacre

In light of Black History Month St. Paul AME Church is showcasing the Black Wall Street: You Dropped a Bomb on Me display.
This year's theme focuses on the 1921 race massacre in the Black Wall Street district of Tulsa, Oklahoma. On May 31 planes bombed the district, killing hundreds of people who lived there. This is all because a black boy was accused of raping a white woman.
Decades later a boy band formed called the gap band. GAP stood for the three streets in the black wall street that were bombed. They created the song you dropped a bomb on me. For years the history of the massacre was not well known and the church hopes this display will help raise awareness.
“600 people were killed. 600 were placed in torment camps and weren’t able to get out until they were released by a white [person] who had to sign them out of those camps,” said Corine Brown, black history committee co-chair. “So we want our kids to know our history- their black history. Not just in Lima and the nearby neighborhoods- everywhere."
You can check out the display between 12:30 and 2 every Sunday in February.