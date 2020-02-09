St. Paul's in New Bremen holds a health fair with free massages, haircuts, and more

What started as a shoe drive for the community turned into a full-blown health fair in New Bremen.
The St. Paul United Church of Christ held their first-ever health fair with help from Grand Lake Health System. Several vendors set up shop and most of the services were free. People even got to get free haircuts and back massages. Becky Erb Strang, the Senior Pastor at the church, says that they’re always looking for new ways to reach out to the wider community.
“This is what we do," says Erb Strang. "We very much follow Matthew 25 to see Jesus in the hungry, in the thirsty, and everyone around us, so anything we can do to serve is good.”
While people were visiting each vendor, there was a puppet show going on in the other room to entertain the kids. To top it off, there was a free hot meal, and of course, they still had the shoe drive. Erb Strang called St. Paul’s “The Church of the Wide Welcome” and says that they always have a blessing pantry open for anyone who needs it.