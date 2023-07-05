St. Paul UCC in Wapakoneta offers free lunch program that helps feed both kids and adults during summer months

WAPAKONETA, OH (WLIO) - A local church provides free lunch to both children and adults all summer.
St. Paul United Church of Christ in Wapakoneta prepares about 100 lunches that they hand out at the church and 100 lunches that go to the YMCA Monday through Friday all summer. The program is possible through a combination of grant money, donations, and a collaboration with the West Ohio Food Bank. People are able to take home sealed meals and cans of food. The church also provides bags with breakfast items.
"As a church, we — one our pillars, they call it, is to feed God's children, so that's kind of where this all came out of. It's important, I think, that we as a church do this because there is still a lot of hunger issues even in Wapak. There are a lot of homeless. Even if people don't see them, they're here. These kinds of programs are vital to ease that," stated Tami Zwez, Lay Ministries coordinator of St. Paul UCC
Outside of the summer lunch program, St. Paul UCC also gives out meals for takeout Tuesday during the winter months, and it helps distribute food through the West Ohio Food Bank each month. The St. Paul UCC is located at 101 Perry St, Wapakoneta, OH.