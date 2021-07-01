Mercy Health - St. Rita's has completed the first month of their summer Community Care Fridays initiative, and donated the earnings to a local school. From Memorial Day to Labor Day, the medical center allows its employees to pay to dress casual on Fridays.
This month's contributions from dressing down were donated to Heir Force Community School in Lima, totaling $2,000. Beth Keehn, the Government and Community Relations Director for St. Rita's, says they wanted to donate to and help a group they related to over the last year.
"In particular this year, we know the educational institutions in our area have had just as tough as a year as healthcare," says Keehn. "So, whatever we can do to support them as they all have supported us throughout the year is really important."
"We want to expose our young people toward the importance of what it is to become a community steward," explains Dr. Willie Heggins, III, the Executive Director of Heir Force Community School. "So, to receive this economic donation and support from Mercy Health enables us to support of summer school this summer."
July's Community Care Friday donations from St. Rita's will go towards a migrant education program in Putnam County, and August will go to Wapakoneta City Schools.