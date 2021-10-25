St. Rita's gives an update to Lima Rotary Club

The Lima Rotary Club hearing from a representative of Mercy Health St. Rita's about what the hospital has been up to.

St. Rita's president Ronda Lehman gave the Rotary Club an update on the hospital's COVID-19 situation, including a quick look at the number of COVID patients that the hospital is currently serving.

Lehman also gave some insight into a new program that is helping stroke patients at St. Rita's.

"This past summer we were able to recruit a neuro-interventional group, and it’s really elevated the level of stroke care that we're able to provide in the community," said Lehman. "It has been a really amazing opportunity for our patients, so we’re excited to share more about that."

St. Rita's graduate medical education program was also discussed with the Rotary Club.

