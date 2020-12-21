St. Rita's receives shipment of COVID-19 vaccine

Some of the first of the COVID-19 vaccine doses arrived in our area on Monday.
Mercy Health St. Rita's received and blessed the shipment of 1,300 vaccines Monday afternoon. The hospital has been surveying their employees to find out who would like to receive the vaccine.
Those working directly with COVID-19 patients are set to be the first in line.
"We have so many employees and caregivers here that have been working tirelessly for months and they’ve also had the looming concern of when they leave here to make sure that their own families are healthy and safe - so being able to offer them some protection of that in the coming weeks is absolutely wonderful, and we feel that it’s so deserved for those folks," said Ronda Lehman, president of Mercy Health St. Rita's.
The shipment of the employees' second dose of the vaccine is expected to arrive in about a month.