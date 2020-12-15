St. Rita's set to receive shipment of COVID-19 vaccine

With Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine officially arriving in the Buckeye State, Mercy Health St. Rita's is getting ready to receive their own shipment.
St. Rita's director of pharmacy, Lisa Brady, says that they are set to receive the vaccine in the near future. They plan to follow CDC and Ohio Department of Health Guidelines to distribute the vaccine once it becomes available.
The first people who will get the vaccine will be staff that work directly with COVID patients. "Then we will continue to administer the vaccine to more of our employees throughout the hospital, and once the employees are all vaccinated, then we’ll move on from there," said Brady. "We want to offer the vaccine to our employees first, because we need our staff to be healthy and able to take care of every one of the community."
St. Rita's may be receiving a shipment of the vaccine as early as next week.