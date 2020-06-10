St. Rita's staff signs steel beam for new building

Executive leadership and Graduate Medical Education team members at Mercy Health-St. Rita's had the opportunity to be a part of the hospital's newest building.
They were able to sign their names on one of the steel beams for the new Graduate Medical Education Center. The beam was then installed into the frame, to be a part of the building for as long as it will stand.
Those who have been working to get this new education center up and running say that they are happy to be a part of its construction in one more way.
"This is just a generational thing and it continues to build upon the growth of St. Rita’s in this community, and it means a lot to people who have been so involved with the project to put their indelible mark inside it," said Ronda Lehman, president of Mercy Health-St. Rita's.
Construction on the new building is expected to be completed by late fall of this year.