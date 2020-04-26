St. Rose and St. Gerard's festivals pushed back because of COVID-19

As we get closer to summer, some people start looking forward to the annual tradition of festivals. But with the outbreak, things will be a little different this year, as people will have to wait a little bit longer to take part in the festival fun. Up until the middle of April, The Saint Rose Parish was gearing up for their annual festival which was going to take place on May 16th and 17th. But because of the COVID-19 outbreak, organizers have decided to push the festival to a weekend in September.
One of the deciding factors for the move was the businesses that support the festival. Since Ohio has ordered some businesses to close because pandemic, Chairperson Mary Paton says the parish wanted people to support those businesses when they start to reopen in May versus supporting the festival.
“We want the community to stay safe and secure,” adds Paton. “We also want them to enjoy the kickoff to summer and if that kick-off to summer is supporting our local people, that’s what we would prefer to do.”
While they hope to decide which weekend at the end of May or the first part of June, the extra time will give them the chance to adapt their biggest fundraiser to the changing environment.
“We want to make sure that things are going to be opening up in a planned manner and we what to be sure that it continues to be safe and to be willing to come out and support that,” says Paton.
This year St. Gerard's Parish is going to break an over 40-year tradition with their festival. It has always been held on the first weekend in June, but because of COVID-19 organizers have pushed it back to July 31st through August 2nd.
“We are still looking at ways to adjust the festival to make it safe for everyone,” says Michael Mays of the St. Gerard Festival. “We are hoping kind of hitting right before school goes back into session, especially with the kind of school year, coming to an end a little early, we are hoping that brings out a lot of people.”
While there could be some small changes to how the festival looks, the annual tradition is something that the whole community looks forward to as they help support the parish and the school.
“We usually make between $75,000 and $100,000 a year,” adds Mays. “We have about 25 full-time employees here, so that fundraiser really helps pay salary and keep all the things going here at the school and the church.”
The Maria Stein Country Fest Committee has announced that the festival has been cancelled for 2020, and they are asking people to mark their calendars for June 25th - 27th 2021 when they return with more fun, food, and of course tractor square dancing.