St. Rose Catholic School host annual open house

Catholic schools in Lima opened their doors to the community for their annual open house Sunday. One of those schools was St. Rose.

Throughout the day they showcased several things like their preschool program. They also highlighted their kindergarten and arts programs. The principal of the school says it’s important for parents to have the opportunity to explore different catholic school options and figure out which one is best for their kids.

“We have a lot to offer at our catholic schools,” said Donna Judy, the St. Rose Catholic School principal. “As I said before the faith-filled learning environment and our academics are very strong. That’s very important for our parents to know about.”

St. Gerard and St. Charles schools also had their open house's on Sunday.

 

